On a cruise ship to Melbourne, two viruses are spreading on board. There was criticism from passengers about the communication about the “double outbreak”.

Adelaide – The vacationers on the cruise ship “Grand Princess” had double bad luck: it spread on a tour to Melbourne Coronavirus and a gastrointestinal flu initially spread rapidly on board. According to the British, there were 300 passengers DailyMail affected. But the nightmare vacation finally ended well.

Coronavirus outbreak and stomach flu on cruise ship

The Grand Princess cruise ship can accommodate up to 2,600 passengers and 1,150 crew members. It was initially not known how many people were actually on board for the tour. According to fellow travelers, the fact that the coronavirus and the gastrointestinal virus were circulating among vacationers became noticeable on day two of the cruise. “We had people coughing and sneezing everywhere,” said one passenger, according to the British newspaper DailyMail.

Affected passengers therefore expressed criticism about the communication on board. While the guests on board claimed to have noticed signs of an outbreak on the second day of the trip, the captain made an announcement about corona cases on board after a week. A fellow passenger told the station ABC that the lack of communication had created an “unsafe environment”.

Disinfection measures on cruise ships are having an effect: “numbers have fallen drastically”

According to Australian authorities, the “Grand Princess” was extensively disinfected during a stopover in Melbourne on Saturday. It was said that the passengers left the ship during this time. Apparently this measure had an effect, as the numbers had “dropped dramatically in the last few days,” as South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas explained.

“We have been monitoring the situation very closely over the last 48 hours,” emphasized the South Australian Prime Minister in a television show on Monday. Anyone who showed symptoms had to stay in the cabin and was looked after by room service, it said. Loud DailyMail Apparently the ship’s laundry was identified as a hub of infections and was then closed.

“Figures that you would expect on any cruise ship” – authorities give the all-clear

On Monday (November 13th) the all-clear was given: the “double outbreak” was declared over. “The people on board who need urgent medical attention have been taken to hospitals,” the South Australian Prime Minister continued. The number of sick guests with symptoms was in the “single digits,” according to the British newspaper The Guardian from a South Australian Health Service spokesperson. This corresponds to “numbers that one would expect on any cruise ship,” said the authority.

The DailyMail spoke of 300 people affected, although the information could not be independently verified. After the ship docked in the Australian city of Adelaide on Monday, the passengers were able to disembark The Guardian further. Passengers on the Ocean Explorer have recently been less lucky: not only did the coronavirus break out on board, but the cruise ship also ran aground.