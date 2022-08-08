Olivia Newton-John, Hollywood star and icon of the 70s, passed away at the age of 73 this Monday, August 8. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for more than 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer,” said her husband when confirming her departure.

Her role as the unforgettable Sandy Olsson in “grease” (1973) brought her to stardom, but she continued to make waves with “Xanadu” (1980) and “Two of a Kind” (1983). In all of them, they highlighted the presence of the artist and the soundtrack that made the public dance.

“Grease”

Sandy and Danny have spent a romantic summer together, but their lives take different directions once the holidays are over. When he meets again at Rydell High School, the boy is no longer the same and his love is put to the test.

Available on Prime Video.

“Xanadu”

Kira, daughter of Zeus and muse of the arts, visits the painter Sonny Malone. However, they end up falling in love and this will be a problem in the cosmic order. A trip to the 40’s within the framework of a musical full of fantasy and romance.

Available on Google Play.

“Two of a Kind”

The plot presents us with how a group of angels tries to persuade God not to destroy the Earth. He is tired of putting up with the mistakes of men, but a poor failed inventor will change his mind.

Available on Amazon, but not for Peru.