In the cold season it is important to be alert to alerts from the authorities because weather conditions can cause dangerous roads, flooding and power outages. But, in addition to being aware of the situation where you live, it is also worth putting Attention to personal care and skin is a very important element to protect during winter.

During the winter season it is common for dryness to occur, which is our most important barrier to protect us from the cold. The problem is that it weakens due to temperature changes and becomes more susceptible to external agents such as pollution and solar radiation.

To avoid damage due to the cold as much as possible, Dr. Dave Reilly, skin care research scientist at the company Absolute Collagen, gave Fox News Digital some advices.

The expert pointed out that with the disappearance of summer humidity and the arrival of dry winter air, it is common for the skin to be less hydrated and appear dry, dull, sensitive and prone to redness and cracking, which is precisely why The key to maintaining a fresh look is humidity.

In that sense, The first advice the doctor offers is to drink plenty of water and maintain the maximum level of sun protection to take care of your skin in winter, It is best that nighttime cleaning and hydration be more intense, it is even advisable to purchase a humidifier.

The problem with this first point is that it can be quite a challenge because, while in the summer it is very common and desirable to drink water due to the high temperatures, thirst generally decreases in winter, even so, it is important to maintain the habit and be aware of how much liquid you drink.

Support yourself with supplements

It is worth a visit to a doctor or dermatologist to find out what the Recommended Supplements That Can Help Improve Skin Appearance and, incidentally, other aspects such as hair, nails and, in general, having more energy during the day.

The specialist points out that the body produces collagen naturally to maintain healthy and firmer skin, so this can be a suitable supplement during the winter. He also recommends those that have vitamin D because we do not receive enough sunlight and it is necessary for our bodies to generate this element on their own.

Keep using sunscreen

Although the use of sunscreen is more common during sunny days, in the winter it should not be stored, as Radiation also affects the skin.

The doctor shared that while sunscreen does not eliminate exposure to all UV damage, one with a factor of 30 will block 97 percent of them. It is also important that it offers protection against UVA and UVB rays.

The sun's rays are also harmful in winter.

Hydration is key

Although what we are most looking for is to stay warm, actions such as turning on the heating can dry out the environment and affect the skin, so the recommendation is to use a humidifier to return some moisture to the air.

Another option is to use moisturizing facial masks based on ingredients such as honey, yogurt, avocado and banana.

Change your care routine

It is a good idea to vary the skin care routine especially at night where it is recommended to use more moisturizers and products to retain moisture during the day. The expert recommends options such as glycerin or rose water mixture.

It also recommends applying a lip balm since the lips are one of the areas on the face that suffer the most from a lack of moisture.