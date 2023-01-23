Dubai (Union)

5 Emirati personalities won the confidence of the International Chess Federation by choosing them among the general committees of the federation, where Sultan Ali Al-Taher was chosen as an advisor to the Technical Committee, Mahdi Abdul Rahim as an advisor to the Referees Committee, Saud Al-Marzouqi as a member of the Events and Events Committee, Omar Noman as a member of the Athletes’ Committee, and Dr. Muhammad Al-Taher as a member of the Medical Committee.

This elite represents an extension of the Emirati cadres in the game of smart people, as Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan occupies the position of Vice President of the International Federation and President of the Asian Chess Federation, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Mualla, Vice President of the International Federation and President of the Arab Federation, Hisham Al Taher, Secretary General of the Asian Federation and Jamal Al-Midfa, Secretary General of the Arab Federation.

Tarim Matar Tarim, President of the Federation, expressed his happiness with these new international positions, which confirm the confidence of the International Federation in the Emirati cadres. It urges federations to join the membership and committees of continental, Arab and international federations, which is in the interest of UAE sport.

The President of the Chess Federation stressed that the UAE has become a great international weight, not only at the level of cadres and administrative positions, but also at the level of the role it plays in the game, as the UAE leads the scene in hosting the headquarters of the Asian and Arab Federations, in addition to the strong presence in these federations in addition to hosting events. Global and also at the level of relations and cooperation with continental and regional federations.

Tarim Matar Tarim noted that assuming these positions will have a great impact on the UAE chess board, as these cadres gain great international experience, in addition to providing support to the federation and clubs in hosting tournaments. The international position is an achievement by all standards that is no less than winning a medal.