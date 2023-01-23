A 72-year-old man killed 10 people and injured 10 at a dance hall in Monterey Park, Calif.

The gunman who killed 10 people and wounded another 10 during the celebration of the Chinese New Year, on Saturday night (21.jan.2023) – early morning of Sunday (22.jan) in Brasilia, at a dance hall in Monterey Park, in California (USA), took his own life. The Asian-majority city is 12 kilometers from Los Angeles.

According to local police, about 20 minutes after the massacre, the 72-year-old man tried to start a new shooting attack at a nearby club in the Alhambra. Two people who were at the scene reportedly saw that the suspect was armed and took the gun from him before he could fire.

“I can tell the suspect went in there, probably intending to kill more people, and 2 brave community members decided they were going to jump in and disarm him.,” said Los Angeles Police Chief Robert Luna in interview with journalists on Sunday (22.jan).

Los Angeles Police identified the suspect as Huu Can Tran. Said he used a high-capacity pistol and aimed at the older people in the hall. The man fled.

About 12 hours later, police approached the gunman in a white van on the streets of the city of Torrance, about 34 kilometers from the scene of the attack. As officers approached, the suspect shot himself.

Until the early hours of Monday (January 23), when this text was published, the police had not disclosed the motive for the attack.

The victims had also not been identified. Police authorities only said they were 5 men and 5 women who appeared to be over 50 years old.

Among the injured, 7 remain hospitalized, 1 of which is in critical condition.

Videos shared on social media show first responders treating victims of the attacks in the parking lot next to the dance hall.

Watch: