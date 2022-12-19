Canadian security authorities said the gunman was killed by police forces.

York County Sheriff James McSween said an officer shot and killed the suspect inside an apartment in the Ontario suburb of Vaughan.

“The scene was horrific. There are 6 dead. One of them is the perpetrator, and the other five are victims,” ​​he added, noting that the seventh person who was shot by the gunman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

McSween said he did not have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building, according to the Associated Press.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit launched an investigation into the incident, while the police did not identify the suspect, nor did they mention the names of the dead.

Although the police evacuated the building, McSween said there was no further threat to the residents, and he hoped the residents would return to their units within hours.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada, and Toronto has long prided itself on being one of the safest major cities in the world.

However, Canadians are wary of anything that might indicate they are getting closer to the United States’ experiences with gun violence.