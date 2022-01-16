Cancer is not a contemporary disease, according to the American Cancer Society. It has affected both humans and animals throughout history.

This is said, because many believe that it is a contemporary disease, and indeed, wrong lifestyles increase the likelihood of developing cancer.

To avoid infection, there are tests and tools that help detect infection with this insidious disease, and the following are 5 important symptoms that appear in the human body and should not be ignored, according to the “timesnownews” website, which are as follows:

Unexplained weight loss: Weight loss is common among people with cancer, and may be the first visible sign of the disease. About 40 percent of people diagnosed with cancer in the United States say they have experienced unreasonable weight loss.

extreme fatigue The fatigue caused by cancer is not the same as what you feel after a long working day, but rather it is severe fatigue that does not improve with rest, and is considered an early sign of malignant disease, which is evidenced by the difficulty not to wake up in the morning.

fever: A fever can be a symptom of a cold or the flu, but it goes away on its own. The situation is different with cancer, where the fever recurs for no apparent reason, especially at night.

the pain: Some brain tumors cause a continuous clash for days, and the treatments prescribed by doctors do not relieve it, and pain can be a sign of cancer, so consulting a doctor is necessary in case you do not know the causes of this cancer.

Changes in the skin: The skin is the largest organ in the body, and it can be a window to our health in general, and it is preferable that the doctor looks at any abnormal signs on the skin such as bumps, and yellowing of the eyes or fingertips may indicate the presence of possible cancer.

