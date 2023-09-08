Friday, September 8, 2023
5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes major Mexico City

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 8, 2023
in World
0
5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes major Mexico City

earthquake

Earthquake in Mexico September 8.

Photo:

National Seismological Service of Mexico- iStock

Earthquake in Mexico September 8.

The telluric movement occurred at a shallow depth.

This friday september 8a strong earthquake was felt at west of Chihuatlan, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.

The National Seismological Service reported in a preliminary way that the telluric movement, which apparently was of a magnitude 5.7would have had a depth approximately 11 kilometers, which means that it was superficial.

news in development

