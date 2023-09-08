5.7 magnitude earthquake shakes major Mexico City

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Earthquake in Mexico September 8.
National Seismological Service of Mexico- iStock
Earthquake in Mexico September 8.
The telluric movement occurred at a shallow depth.
This friday september 8a strong earthquake was felt at west of Chihuatlan, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.
The National Seismological Service reported in a preliminary way that the telluric movement, which apparently was of a magnitude 5.7would have had a depth approximately 11 kilometers, which means that it was superficial.
news in development…
