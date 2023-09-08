In Moscow, arrested men demanding 30 million rubles. from a kidnapped person

Three men aged 41, 46 and 56 were arrested in Moscow, who held a man and demanded a large sum from him. This was reported to Lente.ru in the capital’s department of the Investigative Committee.

The defendants are charged under articles 126 (“Kidnapping”) and 163 (“Extortion”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to investigators, on August 25, three men on Valovaya Street forcibly put the 40-year-old victim into a car and took him to an office on Varshavskoye Highway. There, the accused began to threaten the captive with reprisals and demand that 30 million rubles be handed over to them. The man was released by the police.

Earlier it was reported that in the Sverdlovsk region, unknown persons abducted a 67-year-old pensioner and demanded a ransom of two million rubles from her son.