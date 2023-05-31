5.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Galapagos Islands this morning in Ecuador

The United States Geological Survey reported that this Wednesday, May 31, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake, shallow depth, 252 km from Puerto Ayora, in Ecuador.

The telluric movement happened around 4:55 am local time (5:55 am Colombia time), over the Galapagos Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the portal Volcano Discoveryfelt a shaking moderate near the epicenter.

So far, no damage has been reported in the area. The authorities also ruled out tsunami risks.

But that has not been the only earthquake that has been reported this Wednesday in Ecuador. The Geophysical Institute of Ecuador (IG-EPN) reported another shaking in the town of Jipijapa, Manabí, of magnitude 3.1.

According to local media, the telluric movement would have been felt intensely in locations close to the epicenter.

