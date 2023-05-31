On the occasion of the Mega Sale, theEpic Games Store is keeping the titles it donates to users every week in the strictest confidence. However it seems that the players have managed to reveal the identity of the free game June 1, 2023 thanks to the clues shared by the shop on social networks. Barring surprises it will be Midnight Ghost Hunt.

The clues in question come from the classic teaser posted by the official Epic Games Store Twitter account which shows in quick succession various icons related to the next free game in the store. In this specific case, for example, it is possible to glimpse a Swiss Army knife, a sort of portable radar, a clock face and a spectrophone.

Most probably won’t say anything, but some users with great attention to detail have linked these icons to Midnight Ghost Hunt, as you can see in the image below. In short, unless they are wrong, which we clearly cannot exclude a priori, this will be the free game of June 1 from the Epic Games Store.

For those unfamiliar with it, Midnight Ghost Hunt is a game multiplayer where Ghost Hunters and ghosts challenge each other, proposing a mix of guard and thieves and hide and seek. At the beginning of each game, the hunters will have to track down and eliminate all the ghosts, with the latter instead having to hide and do everything to survive. If after 5 minutes the “ghostbusters” have not triumphed, the roles are reversed, with the ghosts becoming hunters from prey. A simple but intriguing concept, as we were able to explain to you in our Midnight Ghost Hunt trial.

What do you think, would you be happy if this was the game as a gift from this week’s Epic Games Store? Let us know in the comments below.