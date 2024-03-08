Cloudy with clearings, mostly no precipitation, sleet and down to -4 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Saturday, March 9. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary from –4 to –2 degrees. At night, the thermometers will drop to -13, in the city center – to -9.

In the Moscow region during the day they predict from -6 to -1 degrees, at night the temperature will drop to -16.

Northwest and north winds are expected at a speed of 7–12 m/s.

The atmospheric pressure will be 750 mmHg.

Earlier, on March 7, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, said that on Saturday, March 9, the atmospheric front will leave the region, and along with the increase in atmospheric pressure, clearings will begin to appear in the clouds. The snow will stop, but the temperature will drop. On Sunday, the weather in the region will be controlled by the crest of a cold Scandinavian anticyclone. There will be fewer clouds, no precipitation, and the cooling will continue, the forecaster added.