Over the past 24 hours, 49,513 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia, 9,136 patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized. Thus, the total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 10,987,774. This was reported on site infection control headquarters on Friday, January 21.

“The delta variant was detected in 52.3% of COVID-19 cases, while omicron already accounts for 47.7% of the detected cases in the country,” the report says.

Most of the new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Moscow (15,987), St. Petersburg (5,922) and the Moscow region (4,424). Least of all – in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (5 cases), the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (12 cases) and the Jewish Autonomous Region (23 cases).

The daily recovery rate was 24,719, the total – 9,975,052.

692 patients with COVID-19 died per day, a total of 324,752 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the headquarters, as of January 14, the level of herd immunity in the country amounted to 63.7 percent. 80,184,717 Russians were vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine, 76,520,849 with the second.