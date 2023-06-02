The former soloist of the Spice Girls Melanie Brown showed a figure in lace underwear

British singer and former lead singer of the musical group Spice Girls Melanie Brown showed a figure in revealing images. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 48-year-old celebrity took part in a commercial for the summer collection of the fashion brand Pour Moi. So, the performer appeared before the fans in a set of white underwear, decorated with lace. In addition, the artist tried on separate swimsuits with animal and floral prints.

Fans admired the appearance of the star, which they began to write in the comments under the post, which gained more than 34 thousand likes. “You look stunning”, “Incredibly amazing woman”, “This is fire!”, “Queen!”, “Not everyone can look like this at 48. You are amazing,” they said.

