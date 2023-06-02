Diablo IV It is currently unplayable for some users. Diablo IV It is one of the most anticipated games of the year and now, it is finally available for some fans. The game has been released in Early Access, which has a minimum cost of $89.99 dollars with the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game and can cost $100 dollars if the ultimate edition.

Given the Blizzard has generated a lot of buzz in the last few years leading up to this release through marketing, betas, and amazing reviews, it’s no surprise to see people wanting to get in on the action as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, Diablo IV it is an online game. It is not only an online game, but also a game of Blizzard, so as expected, it has been released with some problems. Some players just face long queues, but others can’t play the game at all.

There is a problem in PlayStation which causes players to receive a strange error every time they start the game. Diablo IV informs players that they have an invalid license and cannot play the game.

This is especially weird because if you don’t have a license to play a game, it usually doesn’t start at all. Having said that, Blizzard is aware of the issue and is actively working on a fix for this issue. It remains to be seen how long it will take Diablo IV fix this issue for users of PlayStationbut things seem to be mostly going well except for that.

It is likely that Diablo IV be one of the biggest games of the summer, once you get over these initial difficulties. Blizzard Have you had these issues before with games as recent as Overwatch 2 and as old as Diablo III in 2012, a game that was famous for its launch error codes. With luck, however, Diablo IV it won’t be plagued as much as its predecessor.

Diablo IV will have its full worldwide release on June 6, 2023.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: No pos… hell! Who would have expected this? I mean, we did expect it to happen… on PC, not PlayStation!