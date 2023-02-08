During the past year, the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room received 461,048 calls. Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the operations room operates according to the latest systems, devices and advanced equipment under the supervision of trained and qualified police cadres who always strive to provide the best services to the public. of citizens, residents and visitors as it is one of the vital arteries of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

He pointed out that the inquiries received on the number 999 designated for emergency cases varied between criminal, traffic, fires, and torrential rains resulting from rainfall and the flow of valleys, as they were dealt with professionally and at a high speed in line with national indicators and the directives of the Ministry of Interior to provide services and extend a helping hand to those in need as quickly as possible.

He explained that the calls are transferred to the concerned authority immediately, which in turn goes to the site and begins to take the procedures followed according to the nature of the inquiry. With emergency inquiries, which in turn contributed to the speedy provision of the required service and the implementation of the security response system.