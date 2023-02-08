Persona 3 Portable, which we tell you about in the review, is a chapter of the series that is to say the least peculiar that, to be totally honest, we would not have expected to be able to analyze in a similar venue. Not because the work loses its luster in the face of an absolute masterpiece of the caliber of Persona 5 or Persona 4, on the contrary, the Atlus title managed to make itself loved by its fanbaseso much so that fans remember it with no small amount of nostalgia and still today many were waiting to be able to play it again, now to rediscover it, now to try it for the first time.

During a live broadcast dedicated to the titles arriving on Xbox Game Pass we discovered not only that – finally – Persona 5 Royal was about to leave PlayStation 4, arriving on Microsoft’s subscription service, but that Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden were following that same path. Months ago we had the opportunity to try the porting of the very latest chapter on Xbox, Switch and PC, while now the two previous titles also arrive on the same platforms.

However, let’s take a step back to remember the impact of Persona 3 Portable on the market, in order to better understand why in our opinion – and of many fans in the world – the return of the title on current consoles is so important. Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 3 arrived in the now distant 2006 on PS2, arriving in our area even two years later with the name shortened to “Persona 3”. The words “Portable”, however, is attributed to the PSP version of the game, released by us in 2011, revisited in every aspect and considered the definitive edition by many fans.

Persona 3 Portable: an edition between love and hate

This version is the same one that was redistributed today, with all the necessary improvements – including the possibility of playing with a female protagonist, which gives a significantly different point of view and dialogues compared to the original ones. Right here, however, comes a first point that could make many turn up their noses: being the Portable version of the title for PS2, two key elements are missing.

First among these, the physical exploration of game maps, now limited to a trivial point-and-click that makes the work closer to a visual novel rather than a real JRPG; secondly, some anime-style scenes are absent which served some key moments of the plot particularly well. We speak clearly of elements that may or may not be missing, and on these points the fanbase is particularly divided between those who prefer the Portable style and those who regret the original version.

This doesn’t change the fact that the story, even today, is particularly appreciable in both cases. Few people know that Persona 3 Portable does not have the lively themes and tones seen in the successor or even in Persona 5. On the contrary, the general setting is much darker and sometimes horror which is why, in case you haven’t tried it yet, we guarantee you that you will find in your hands a decidedly atypical production compared to what we are used to, with a narrative system that could really surprise you.

In fact, we are talking about the chapter of the series that introduced all those gameplay mechanics and dynamics, including calendar progression, which then became canonical over time. Among the novelties that made Persona 3 Portable so interesting, however, was also the possibility of bond with party members – who would become the Confidants in the Joker adventure – e the addition of many other elements such as part-time work in your spare timeneeded to get money in the game.

The cost of preservation

Among the other novelties of the return there is also a reworking of the game models, textures and, therefore, of the visual system more generally. Since this is a PS2 title, which already at launch did not want to raise the bar of graphic rendering too much, it goes without saying that it doesn’t hold a candle to any of the other titles in the subsequent series. On the contrary, the images immediately appear very dated and never really manage to hold a candle to current standards.

In any case, we feel compelled to commend Atlus’ commitment to rejuvenating wherever possible especially since it is very visible that there has been a remastering work. The biggest selling point, however, is the same as Persona 5 Royal: in Persona 3 Portable there is the Italian translation of all the textswhich in itself is a great reason to convince you to get it back.

This element, which we consider fundamental in a work where the dialogues are a central part of the play system, is undoubtedly the main reason why someone should recover the title, which has now become more accessible to the masses. Was also introduced the ability to change the level of difficulty at the start of the game or during, as well as a function that allows you to perform a quick save at any time and return to the main menu.

In short, the quality-of-life improvements are certainly not lacking, a sign of the aforementioned commitment by Atlus to improve Persona 3 Portable, already considered the definitive edition of the chapter. Too bad, however, that too many elements from the original version are missing which, to date, would have been more than appreciated additions and which would have offered enormous added value to this re-edition. It would have been nice to be able to discover the Persona 3 FES DLCs, as well as physically set foot in the game world above all because, let’s face it, moving a cursor with the analog stick is not exactly the best.