“Almost one in two Italians (46%) is inclined to replace some physical medical visits with remote visits via smartphone, 51% in the 35-54 age group”. This is what emerges from the research ‘Citizens and the relationship with digital health’ presented during the event ‘Lean and Digital Health’ organized in Rome by the Fondazione Italia Digitale and Lean Healthcare Award.

“The importance that digital tools have for young people should not be underestimated – highlighted Livio Gigliuto, president of Istituto Piepoli and general manager of Fondazione Italia digitale, illustrating the research data – the population between 13 and 20 years of age is interested for 57 % to health and prevention issues looking for information (in 61% of cases) on search engines, and only 19% turns to the doctor or family members (18%)”.

“The research raises the question of raising the quality of digital services in healthcare and health, often the first real access to medical information even before referring to a specialist”, underlines Gigliuto.