The prices for tickets in regional public transport may increase by 11.3 percent from 1 January. Dova, an umbrella organization of public transport authorities, confirms this on Tuesday after reporting by RTL News. Ticket prices have already risen by 7 percent this year.

This is a forecast of the so-called Landelijke Tariffs Index (LTI), the maximum percentage by which carriers are allowed to increase their prices. Dova calculates the LTI based on three factors: wages, energy prices and general inflation in the Netherlands. Energy prices are falling, so the final percentage may be slightly lower in the autumn, but Dova director Jan van Selm thinks it will remain around 10 percent anyway.

“This is very strange,” responds a spokesperson for the Rover traveler association. “Because as a traveler you will pay more for less service. With this price increase, tickets would become almost 20 percent more expensive in two years. While services are shrinking just as fast.” From Selm writes on the Dova site that the regional carriers still drove a combined 17 million hours in 2019, and that this could drop to 13 million in the coming years.