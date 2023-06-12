The match Morena of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, great favorite to continue in power, announced this Sunday that will have a candidate on September 6 for the next presidential election of 2024 after an open survey to the population.

This was reported by the president of the National Council, Alfonso Durazo, after an extraordinary session in which the party’s candidates were present.

The survey open to the general population -according to some Mexican media- will confront the favorites who will have to resign from office. This will be carried out by the Movement for National Regeneration (Morena) and private organizations.

The Morena standard bearer will emerge from this consultation mechanism, according to a document approved by the National Council of that party this Sunday.

The registration of applicants before Morena will be from June 12 to 16 and they must leave their position or position of representation on the same day that they register after invitation by the same party.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, one of the key officials in López Obrador’s cabinet and with whom he has worked for more than two decades, announced last week that he will resign from his post next Monday.

Among the main contenders are the mayoress of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the Minister of the Interior (Interior), Adán Augusto López.

According to various surveys, Sheinbaum leads the preferences to become the candidate of Morena in the presidential elections of June 2024, while Ebrard ranks second.

Marcelo Ebrard, former foreign minister and presidential candidate. Photo: Sashenka Gutierrez / Efe

In a crowded press conference with the presence of the governors of Morena and its national president, Mario Delgado, Durazo indicated that the applicants must sign a series of commitments in favor of deepening the fourth transformation project initiated by López Obrador.

The agreement indicates that the losers of the poll must “respect and accept the results of the process, as well as supporting the winner”.

Likewise, during their campaigns, the candidates “will privilege contact with the people and informative assemblies” and must “behave in an austere manner (…) and reject all undemocratic practices such as hauling, coercion, and alliances with groups or individuals in exchange for of prebends”.

López Obrador’s party, which last Sunday won the governorship of the central State of Mexico -the most populous in the country and electorally strategic- is emerging as the winner of the 2024 elections, according to the vast majority of surveys, regardless of who is elected as a candidate.

After increasing in recent weeks the intensity of the competition between the candidates for the pro-government candidacy, the agreement was unanimously approved at a Council meeting.

The document, read in a conference by the president of the National Council, Alfonso Durazo, establishes that the party’s Polling Commission will conduct the poll that will take place from August 28 to September 3, and that four private pollsters will help it.

