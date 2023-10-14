Ice hockey | The former star of the SM League Tomáš Záborský was seriously injured in the fight

Záborský lay on the ice for a long time before help arrived.

SM league former star player, now representing Slovakian HK Poprad Tomáš Záborsky was seriously injured in a Slovakian league match on Friday.

At the end of the third period of the match, the commotion between the players started. First Slovan Bratislava Alex Vyhonský and Popradin Ben Betker were fighting. Soon after this Slovan Samuel Petraš clashed with Záborský.

Záborský fell on the ice during the fight and remained motionless. The referees of the match immediately started calling for first aid. After that, the referees’ attention was drawn to several different fights, and Záborský lay on the ice with only one of his teammates trying to help him.

The stretcher was brought to the scene about a minute after Záborský had fallen on the ice.

A video of the incident can be seen on the Slovakian league’s Facebook page. Záborský’s situation is around 50 seconds

Záborský was taken to the hospital for tests, where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

“The referees should protect the players on the ice. Tomáš is one of our key players. He doesn’t remember anything [tilanteesta], he has a concussion. He has some problem with his back, but I don’t want to speak for the doctors. The most important thing is that he recovers and gets to play as soon as possible,” said Poprad sportovy.casin by.

Záborsky35, came to play in Finland for the first time in 2009. He has represented Ässi, HIFK, Tappara and SaiPa in the SM league.

Záborský’s best point balance from the SM league is from the 2011–2012 season, when he scored 35+24=59 for Äss.

After that season, Záborský moved to the KHL, but returned to Finland again later. He last played in Finland in 2021.

Záborský represented Slovakia at the 2013 World Cup and 2014 Olympic Games.