Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE registered about 2,592 new trademarks during last January and February, compared to 1,813 trademarks registered during the same period last year, a growth of 43%, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

The data indicated that the month of January recorded 980 new trademarks, while the month of February recorded 1,612 new trademarks, which confirms the UAE’s position as a regional and global center for major companies based in the country, to manufacture and export to countries around the world.

The sectors of the new brands are represented in the sectors of technology and technical services, banks, finance, trade, real estate, food, restaurant management, health sector, pharmaceuticals, gold and jewelry, electronics, communications, marketing, consulting services, legal consultations, e-commerce, electronic payment, tourism, hotels, aviation services, air freight, ports, navigation, and social media, in addition to services. Supply, agriculture, design, water sector, energy, water treatment, food industries, project management, household appliances, fashion, clothing, cosmetics, perfumes, gifts, sports equipment trade, cars, rental and spare parts, ship management, training sector, clothing and shoes, as well as media, entertainment, education, event management and advertising tools.

According to the ministry’s data, more than 17,000 new trademarks were registered in the Emirates during the past year, compared to 16,273 trademarks in 2022, a growth of 5%, as the Emirates has worked over the past years to provide an attractive environment for business, by establishing infrastructure, It is comparable to its counterparts in many countries of the developed world, which has enhanced the country’s competitiveness in reports issued by many specialized international institutions.

The Trademarks Department at the Ministry of Economy is responsible for implementing procedures related to receiving and examining trademark registration applications, taking procedures for following up on advertising and objection to the mark and registration, issuing registration certificates, and other procedures related to the work of the sector.