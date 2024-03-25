The transfer market, always restless, presents us with an intriguing scenario. Teams are already thinking about how they could strengthen their squads for next season. Dive into the thick of the rumors and crucial decisions that are shaping the clubs' destinies.
Below we leave you with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market.
More news on the transfer market
Yesterday Koopmeiners, Atalanta player, admitted that he wanted to leave Atalanta and the interest of Juventus: “I would be lying if I said that I have not received news of interest from Juventus and the Premier League clubs,” he said the dutch midfielder
The German midfielder, Toni Kroos, has to decide whether or not he will decide to renew with Real Madrid. Yesterday he spoke to the microphones of RTVEconfirming that he will make the decision in a couple of months: “It is a decision that I have to make in one or two months in Madrid, then we will see…”
The Dutch midfielder will return to Manchester United, according to reports The Sun, it is very unlikely that Eintracht Frankfurt will make the purchase option a reality. It is now in the hands of Manchester United to decide whether they will loan him out again or whether he will stay in the squad.
Didier Deschamps has confirmed that Giroud wants to leave for Los Angeles FC, an MLS club, although he has also said that nothing is done: “That he wants to leave, yes. That it is a possibility, yes. That it is done, no”, the technician pointed out.
The agent of FC Barcelona's winter signing, Vitor Roque, spoke to the microphones of Tu Dirás, from RAC 1, stating that there is a queue of clubs interested in signing Tigrinho. He also said that FC Barcelona should worry about signing another Brazilian pearl like Messinho.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Vitor #Roque #Kroos #Giroud
Leave a Reply