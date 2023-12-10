The Supreme Committee for Strategic Planning and Institutional Transformation at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, headed by the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, approved the Authority’s strategic plan 2024-2030, which is consistent with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 to be the best city for living in the world, and the plan The Emirate of Dubai 2033, the government directions of the Emirate of Dubai, and the government vision for the UAE “We are the Emirates 2031”.

The strategy set the target of mobility in sustainable transportation to reach 42.5% in 2030.

Mattar Al Tayer confirmed that the strategic plan came in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to focus To anticipate the future, adopt strategic projects that support the economy, achieve quality, luxury of life and happiness for the residents and visitors of the emirate, keep pace with global and future trends in the fields of transportation and roads, and enhance the Authority’s endeavors to be a leading global entity, providing pioneering services to various segments of society.

He added: “The authority’s future directions included studying and implementing integrated and flexible mobility, connected and real-time mobility systems, and self-driving mobility, as the authority intends to operate self-driving electric Chevrolet Bolt cars, making Dubai the first city in the world outside the United States of America to operate vehicles from the American Cruise company.” Self-driving.”

The authority’s strategic plan 2024-2030 focuses on achieving five strategic goals and objectives related to integration and innovative mobility, in providing a road and transportation system that supports the 20-minute principle (by providing more than 80% of daily services to residents within 20 minutes of movement by walking and bicycle), and improving Accessibility and enhancing integration between transportation means, expanding current and future mobility services, and developing smart mobility solutions. As part of the goal of preparing for the future, the strategic plan included the importance of attracting, retaining and developing talent, in line with the requirements of the future, developing an effective system of partnerships, enhancing capabilities in the field of research, development and innovation, transforming into a leading data-based body, in addition to developing a flexible technological infrastructure.

Al Tayer said: “The authority’s strategic plan focused on sustainability, by accelerating the transition to zero-emission means of transportation. The authority adopted the strategy (Zero-emission public transportation in the Emirate of Dubai 2050), as the first entity in the Middle East to develop a long-term strategy.” To shift towards public transportation with net-zero emissions.” The Authority intends to convert taxis and limousines in the emirate to 100% electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2040, and to convert public transportation buses to 100% electric and hydrogen buses by 2050. The sustainable transportation mobility target has been set to reach 42.5% in 2030.

Among the goals and objectives of the plan are health, safety and security, and include enhancing transportation safety, institutional security, and promoting occupational health. With regard to the goal and objective of customer happiness, the plan emphasized developing capabilities to understand the characteristics and requirements of customers, proactively developing customized and innovative services, and directing and motivating customer behavior to achieve the desired benefits of the mobility system.