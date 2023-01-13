The Central Bank of the Emirates announced that the total capital and reserves of banks operating in the country increased on an annual basis by about 22.2 billion dirhams, or 5.35%, to reach 417.5 billion dirhams at the end of last October, compared to about 395.3 billion dirhams at the end of October 2021.
And the Central Bank added, in the report of banking indicators in the country for the month of October, that the capital and reserves of banks increased on a monthly basis by 1.02%, or the equivalent of 4.2 billion dirhams, compared to 413.3 billion dirhams during September 2022. He explained that the capital and reserves of banks increased by about 15 billion dirhams, or what Its rate increased by 3.7% during the first ten months of last year, compared to about 402.5 billion dirhams during December 2021. The Central Bank stated that the capital and reserves of banks do not include loans / secondary deposits, but they include profits for the current year.
According to the Central Bank, national banks acquired about 86.2% of the total capital and reserves of banks operating in the country, with a value of 360 billion dirhams at the end of last October, an annual increase of about 18.1 billion dirhams, or 5.3%, compared to about 341.9 billion dirhams in October. 2021.The share of foreign banks reached 13.8% of the total capital and reserves of banks operating in the country, with a value of 57.5 billion dirhams at the end of last October, an annual increase of 5.7% compared to 54.4 billion dirhams in October 2021.
The share of Dubai banks in the capital and reserves of banks operating in the country amounted to about 199.6 billion dirhams at the end of last October, compared to about 186.2 billion dirhams for Abu Dhabi banks and 31.7 billion dirhams for banks in other emirates.
