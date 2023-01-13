Chiapas.- This Friday in the municipality of Palenque, Chiapas will register temperatures of 18 to 24 degrees Celsius, with cloudy activity and probability of rain.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), heavy rains are forecast for this Friday in Chiapas.

It was reported that these could occur with accumulated 75 to 150 millimeters in Chiapas as well as in other regions of the south of the country, such as Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

On the other hand, due to the entry of the Cold Front Number 23, it will cover the southeast of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, and its mass of cold air will cover most of the national territory, for which reason heavy rains are forecast for Friday in Chiapas, Oaxaca, Tabasco and Veracruz; very strong in Campeche; strong in Puebla; showers in Quintana Roo and Yucatán, and isolated rains (from 0.1 to 5 mm) in the State of Mexico, Guerrero, Michoacán and Morelos.

The cold to very cold environment will continue in the Valley of Mexico and the north, northeast, east and center of the country, with minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees Celsius and frosts in mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

As well as -5 to 0 degrees with frost in mountainous areas of Aguascalientes, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas, and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius with the possibility of frost in mountainous areas of Baja California, Mexico City, Michoacán and Tamaulipas.