Prosecutors said Karen Ziolkowski killed her son, Elijah, in their Meridian home on November 14, 2016, and then used a tiki oil lamp to start two fires.

Rescuers were unable to revive the boy, who was ruled dead from suffocation.

Ziolkowski was arrested in October 2017 in North Carolina.

The mother was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and another 10 years for arson, with the last sentence to be served during the same period as the first sentence.

A New Haven Superior Court jury found her guilty of both charges on November 8.

“While nothing can bring Elijah back to life or ease the pain of his loved ones, we hope that today’s prison sentence will bring a measure of peace to his family now that he has been served,” New Haven state district attorney John P. Doyle Jr. said in a statement. The person responsible for his senseless and unimaginable death must be brought to justice.”