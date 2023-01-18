There is commotion in the state of Gujarat, India, after a kite festival ends in tragedy.

Hundreds of people gathered over the weekend to participate in the Uttarayan (a Hindu celebration that marks the transition of the Sun from the zodiac from Sagittarius to Capricorn), including children, but instead of using traditional rope they would have used a sharper material on their ropes. kites. Due to the amount of people, the winds and several falls, these ropes injured 176 and left six dead, including three children.

The local media ‘The Tribune’ collected statements from the police, stating that “they died after their throats were cut with kite strings.” Apparently, they were not only raising them in an open space, but also from terraces and rooftops.

“In several cases, revelers used sharp strings to fly kites that ended up entangling the victims’ necks and cutting them in such a way that they bled to death.”says the aforementioned newspaper.

Among the stories it was learned Kirti, a child under the age of two they boarded a vehicle with their father and died in hospital on Sunday.

Kismat, 3 years old, was heading home with his mother when a thread cut his neck. She managed to be transferred to a care center, but there she was declared dead.

Rishabh Verma, seven years oldHe had just bought his kite when the same thing happened to him. He was also accompanied by his parents.

“According to data collected by the ambulance service, a total of 130 people suffered cuts and 46 were injured after falling from a height while flying kites on Saturday and Sunday.”says ‘The tribune’.

In addition, an increase in the number of traffic accidents was reported, with 461 cases on January 15 and 820 on January 14.

Daisy Contreras

Writing TRENDS