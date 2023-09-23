The Las Vegas del Segura Exploitation Board of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) has agreed on the new fees for irrigation, supplies and hydroelectric uses for 2024. For the moment it is the proposal, since these new rates will be made public information and allegations may be presented.

Users affected by the exploitation of the Segura, Mundo and Quípar rivers participated in the annual meeting held by the Exploitation Board and was chaired by the Technical Director of the CHS, Carlos Marco. At this meeting, the proposal for the economic study of the Regulation Canon for the year 2024 was analyzed, in order to comply with the provisions of the Water Law and its development regulations regarding the participation of the Bodies representing the users. or existing beneficiaries.

Thus, the economic study proposes that the fee for irrigation prior to 1933 be 20.40 euros per hectare (€/ha). It will be applicable to 41,799 hectares. While for irrigation after 1933 in Lorca, Cartagena and Mula the proposed fee is €20.10/ha. It will be applicable to 25,899 hectares.

For its part, in the irrigable area of ​​Hellín, the fee offered is €8.03/ha. It will apply to 3,135 hectares. Meanwhile, in supplies the proposed price is 0.013728 euros per cubic meter (m3). It would apply to 40,627,700 m3.

Finally, for hydroelectric uses, a fee of 0.000820 euros/Kwh has been assessed. It would apply to 22,428,918 Kilowatt-hours.

Once the public information phase is completed, the president of the Basin Agency will approve the Regulation Canon, and then proceed to its liquidation.