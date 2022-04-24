Guadalajara Jalisco.- Pumas UNAM lost against Chivas from Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium and risks its presentation in the Grita México Clausura 2022 of Liga MX by subtracting one day in the regular phase. The felines could drop out of the playoffs by being stuck with 19 points and having rivals on their heels to secure a place in the playoffs.

Andres Lillini He tried to line up a team that was not vulnerable, but his attempt made him see it that way, because his team could not cancel the effect of Guadalajara and therefore the errors made caused them to be down on the scoreboard from the first instance.

“We had two bad games, it was not enough for us, we could not counteract the work of the rival’s attacks, we must admit that we did not have opportunities, we made mistakes and the goals fell, the rival (Chivas) always took the trend of the match”, said the Pumas UNAM professor at a press conference.

The experiment of Intercalating their best men for the Champions League final has failed and against a ‘resurrected’ Guadalajara they suffered their second defeat so far this week and before this bad night they will arrive under pressure for the game of next wednesday against Seattle Sounders.

From another point of view, the Pumas coach (Lillini) assured that he did not limit his players in this match, of course there was a different intensity after keeping the first leg final in ‘mind’, an aspect that did not allow him to impose conditions, since the team that set the tone was Chivas.

Pumas lost in Guadalajara

middle jam

“I did not manage energy, the rival surpassed us, we have to recover for what is to come, which is important for us, we did not want to have two defeats in a row, we want to get into the league, it becomes more and more difficult, we did not know how to play him Chivas, our own mistakes affected us in the game”, he commented.

To finish, Andrés Lillini affirmed that his striker, John Ignatius Dinnenopresented a strain in one of the twins, for which his recovery will be seen as the days go by, he maintains the faith that the Concachampions scorer will be there for Wednesday because he is a key piece that generates a lot of danger to the opposing team.

Pumas is on the ropes

middle jam

We recommend you read

“Juan Ignacio has a calf strain, his recovery is going to be day after day, hopefully he will arrive on Wednesday because we need him, he (Dinneno) is focused on that, together with the doctors and we hope that the recovery time in these days help us”, concluded Andrés Lillini.