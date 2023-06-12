Xbox console exclusive Starfield will be locked to 30fps on Xbox Series X and S, Bethesda’s Todd Howard has confirmed. On Xbox Series X, it will run at 4K resolution. On Xbox Series S, it will run at 1440p.

Speaking to IGNHoward said Starfield sometimes ran at 60fps in development on console, but that Bethesda had taken the decision to lock its framerate because “we prefer the consistency”.

Tonight’s more condensed look at Starfield.

“I think it’ll come as no surprise, given our previous games, what we go for,” Howard said. “Always these huge, open worlds, fully dynamic, hyper detail where anything can happen.”

Starfield is Microsoft’s biggest game launch of 2023, and comes after the arrival of Redfall – which received a negative critical and commercial response. In particular, Microsoft was criticized for the late timing of its announcement that Redfall would also run at 30fps on console, after previously having shown it running at 60fps on PC.

For more on Starfield, be sure to catch up on tonight’s extended 45-minute gameplay presentation which showed the game in enormous detail. What did you think?