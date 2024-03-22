The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi has confirmed that improving air quality is one of its strategic priorities, as it always seeks to implement innovative solutions and technologies to improve air quality in Abu Dhabi to ensure a safe and healthy environment, noting that it has implemented and managed four smart and advanced projects, which include many activities and programs aimed at Monitor and evaluate air quality, to identify the most important challenges and sources of emissions, propose appropriate solutions to reduce these pollutants, and evaluate their effectiveness.

The four projects range from an air quality monitoring network, a continuous monitoring system for chimney emissions from major industrial facilities, a network for monitoring annoying odors, in addition to the first air purification tower in the region.

Air quality monitoring

In detail, the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi stated – in its annual report on the achievements of 2023, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy – that it constantly monitors the state of ambient air quality in Abu Dhabi, through a wide network of monitoring and monitoring stations, which is one of the most comprehensive quality monitoring networks. Ambient air in the Middle East and North Africa region. It is also an integrated network that continuously monitors the quality of the air surrounding the emirate, and calculates the average of the observed data every minute.

The authority explained in its report that the network includes 20 fixed stations: eight in Abu Dhabi, eight in Al Ain, and four in Al Dhafra, in addition to two mobile stations, while each station includes 17 monitoring devices and sensors, and this results in the preparation and submission of 69 reports every year, noting that It has obtained the “ISO” certificate for the efficiency of the calibration laboratories affiliated with the Air Quality Monitoring Network.

Smokestack emissions

The Authority stated that the continuous monitoring system for the chimney emissions of major industrial establishments is an innovative project that it launched to electronically link all the continuous monitoring systems for the chimney emissions of the major industrial establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the Authority’s database for monitoring emissions. The project also allows for the collection of monitoring data in real time, pointing out that it has By connecting 500 chimneys to the system, 35 chimneys were electronically connected to the system, and three electronically connected facilities underwent a test to determine data accuracy, where real-time data was collected every 30 minutes, and 50 facilities were visited.

Annoying odors

The Authority pointed out that it launched the first regional project of its kind (the Network for Monitoring Annoying Odors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi), as part of its ongoing efforts to protect the environment and enhance air quality and public health, as the project allows real-time monitoring on a regular basis and tracks annoying odors emanating from facilities and activities. The first batch of fixed devices to monitor annoying odors was installed and includes 10 devices, seven in Abu Dhabi and three in Al Ain, and two mobile stations were approved to monitor annoying odors.

The project includes a variety of activities that will focus on all potential sources of annoying odors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to ensure that they do not negatively impact the surrounding environment. The network will also serve as a valuable tool for early detection and rapid response to odor emissions that cause annoyance to the residents of the emirate, by focusing on monitoring the most important Ambient air pollutants that constantly cause unpleasant odors, in order to enhance knowledge about the levels of these pollutants, as the stations will monitor 12 elements, including sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, volatile organic compounds, formaldehyde, chlorine, and methyl mercaptan, in addition to Nitrogen dioxide.

Purification tower

The authority stated that the air purification tower that it established on Al Hudayriat Island is the first of its kind in the region, and aims to enhance air quality in the emirate. It is seven meters high and made of aluminum, and works with environmentally friendly positive ionization technology to purify the surrounding air, and consumes only 1,170 watts of energy. Electricity, and cleans 30,000 cubic meters of air per hour, producing dust-free air in public places, enabling the public to breathe clean, healthy air. She stressed that the installation of the tower falls within the framework of her efforts to improve air quality in Abu Dhabi, using advanced monitoring systems. To measure air pollutants, which contributes to providing a better quality of life for residents of Abu Dhabi.

50 devices to monitor annoying odors

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi confirmed that it pays special attention to studying and evaluating the environmental impact of pollutants that cause annoying odors in residential areas, as it will complete the deployment of 50 sensors to monitor these odors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the current year, which will give an accurate indication of the current status of their level in the emirate. Pointing out that it has installed remote sensors in the Mafraq Industrial Area, and several devices have been installed in the Mohammed bin Zayed Residential City to monitor the concentrations of gases emitted from the industrial areas near the city, which affect the residents living there.

She stated that, by conducting technical analyzes, she will be able to predict the places and regions affected by these annoying odors and the degree of this impact, by using an internationally recognized program for modeling and future prediction of the dispersion of air pollutants, and a strategy will be developed to manage annoying odors in the emirate, in addition to establishing a unique and accredited laboratory. internationally to measure odors and gases in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and its results will be used to determine locations for deploying monitoring and remote sensing devices in the future.

. 34 stations to monitor air quality and detect annoying odors in the emirate.

“Abu Dhabi Environment”:

. We constantly monitor the air quality surrounding Abu Dhabi through a wide network of monitoring and control stations.