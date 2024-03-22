In a bold move, mixing music and controversial realities, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, better known as Featherweightpremiered 'The People II'a song that has not only gained thousands of views for its enveloping rhythm, but also for its explicit references to figures from the Sinaloa Cartel. This new corrido, part of the album 'Exodus', follows Peso Pluma's tendency to address themes linked to the world of organized crime, a practice that, although common in the corridos tumbados genre, always generates a considerable media echo. Here you know who he named.

'The People II' stands out for specifically mentioning individuals associated with the Sinaloa Cartelamong them, Néstor Isidro Pérez, alias 'Nini'. The song thus becomes a reflection of the complex relationship between drug trafficking and popular culture, with Featherweight that uses its platform to give a 'wink' to these figures. This approach to the reality of Mexican drug trafficking has catapulted the artist to a position of relevance, both in the music scene and in the public discussion about narco-culture.

Why did Featherweight wink at the Sinaloa Cartel?

Featherweight He has stood out for integrating, in his lyrics, narratives that evoke everyday life and the characters of drug trafficking, especially the Sinaloa Cartel. Through 'La People II', the singer took the opportunity to mention certain personalities of this criminal world, with which he managed to attract the attention of many who saw this act as very daring on his part. The song in question already has an official video clip, in which the narrative sought by the artist can be better appreciated.

Peso Pluma has been characterized by its explicit lyrics. Photo: AFP

Who did Peso Pluma mention in his song?

In 'La People II', Featherweight directly mentions figures such as the 'Nini', the '7' and the 'Fiji'which delves into the internal structure of the Sinaloa Cartel by bringing up other key members. The focus on these individuals is not accidental; reflects an intention to show the dynamics of power and loyalty within one of the criminal organizationss most notable worldwide. This treatment of characters provides a layer of authenticity and rawness to his music, which distinguishes his work within the current musical landscape.

Who are '27' and 'Piyi' and why did Featherweight mention them?

The '27', or Jorge Humberto Figueroa Benitezand the 'Piyi' represent emerging figures within the Sinaloa Cartel, each with distinctive roles in the cartel's operation. Mentioned in the song, these names highlight the influence and power they wield within the organization. Peso Pluma includes them in its narrative, in addition to offering a window into the hierarchy and internal functions of the cartel, as well as the relevance of these figures in the fabric of the cartel. drug trafficking and its impact on the opioid crisis, especially fentanyl.

Peso Pluma gained fame in the Mexican music industry and has spread his music around the world. Photo: AFP

What musical genre does Peso Pluma sing?

Featherweight has gained recognition and popularity in the genre of corridos tumbados, a contemporary evolution of the traditional Mexican corrido that mixes life stories, drug trafficking legends and personal reflections with urban rhythms and elements of trap. This fusion has allowed artists like Peso Pluma to explore complex and often controversial themes, placing them at the center of the debate on narco-culture and its representation in music.

Watch the video clip of the song here:

