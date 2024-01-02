A representative of the National News Agency reported that “an Israeli hostile drone targeted a Hamas office in Mushrifiyah,” leaving a number of dead and a number of wounded. Ambulances arrived in the area to transport the injured.

Local media published a video clip showing destruction in the Mushrifiyah area in the southern suburb, but its causes are not yet known.

Circulating pictures showed flames rising from the explosion in the suburb, which is a Hezbollah stronghold.

Local media reported that there were casualties as a result of the explosion that occurred near a sweets store in the Mushrifiyah area in the southern suburb.