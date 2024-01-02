It was not the best end of the year for football after the death of two players from the Spanish football academy, who died in a terrible traffic accident on December 31.

The media in that country report that David Castilla, youth of CF Peralada, and Oussama el Asri, youth of CF Base Roses, 16 years old, died and that the father of the first, Sergio Castilla, 48 years old, also lost his life.

Heartfelt messages

“Very sad day for the Club. From here, we want to express our condolences to all the family and friends. RIP,” said the CF Peralada statement.

💐 Very sad day for the Club, we regret to inform of the death in a traffic accident of the player David Castilla (Juvenil C), his father Sergio Castilla (Club sponsor) and

l'Oussama el Asri (friend and youth of the @cfbaseroses ). From here, let us express our love… pic.twitter.com/jWxdwG8h8D — CF Peralada (@CFPeralada) January 1, 2024

The authorities have not clarified the incident, but it was known that the accident happened around 8 p.m. in Palau-saverderaa municipality in the region of Alto Ampurdán, in the province of Gironaat kilometer 0.5 of the GIV-6103 highway.

“The vehicle in which the three were traveling overturned for reasons that the Mossos d'Esquadra are still investigating,” says the newspaper Marca.

“We started the year in the worst possible way, lamenting the loss of our youth Oussama el Asri in a traffic accident on the afternoon of the 31st, along with Sergio and David Castilla. All our support and love for the family and friends of all of them. RIP “said CF Base Roses.

Let's start it in the best way possible, regretting the loss of our young Oussama el Asri in a traffic accident on the afternoon of the 31st, together with Sergio and David Castilla. All our support and affect the family and friends of all of them. D.E.P pic.twitter.com/2qfs5OKzFL — cfbaseroses (@cfbaseroses) January 1, 2024

The Royal Spanish Football Federation He also regretted the disappearance of the three people. “From the @rfef we deeply regret the death,” was the message.

