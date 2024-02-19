Brussels (Union)

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said, “The terrorist acts carried out by Israeli settlers against the Palestinians in the West Bank continue, and the situation may deteriorate further during the month of Ramadan.” This came in a statement he made to reporters before the start of the meeting of European Union foreign ministers in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

Borrell called on European Union member states to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers who commit violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Borrell explained that the foreign ministers of the European Union countries will discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

He added: “At the end of the week, I called on Israel not to attack the city of Rafah, and I had to issue this call individually because the member states did not have a consensus on this issue.”

He continued: “We are talking about the situation in Gaza, but the West Bank is also boiling, and settler attacks against Palestinians in that region continue. I suggest that member states impose sanctions on settlers who commit terrorist acts against Palestinians, but we are still far from that.” He added: “If they prevent people from going to the mosque during the month of Ramadan in the West Bank, the situation may become much worse than it is now.”