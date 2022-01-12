Home page politics

divide

3G rule in public transport: over 350 exclusions from transport reported © Balk / dpa, M. Götzfried (3)

Since the introduction of the 3G rule in regional and long-distance traffic, the federal police have been called in nationwide in 579 cases when violations occurred.

Berlin – This was announced by the Federal Police Headquarters at the request of the editorial network Germany (RND). The officers called in to the federal police had to assist 359 times in the enforcement of exclusions from promotion. Since November 24th, passengers on local and long-distance public transport trains have to be vaccinated, tested or recovered. (dpa)