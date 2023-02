Two women touch a shredder for recycling in the exhibition ‘PRINT3D. Reprint reality’ by CaixaForum Madrid. / CR

The future of three-dimensional printing is conjugated in the present. CaixaForum Madrid investigates the inexhaustible possibilities of this technology with the exhibition ‘PRINT3D. Reprint reality’, a recently opened exhibition that invites the visitor to move to a future that is already here.

The exhibition, which can be seen until 21