Over the last few hours, Little Tony’s daughter has let herself go to a hard outburst due to what happened on the stage of the Ariston Theater after the performance of Gino Paoli. The latter had released some shocking statements about the singer’s marriage, leaving the audience speechless. Now, Cristina Ciacci would like to sue the person concerned. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

After the scoop made public by Gino Paoli on the love life of Little Tony, Cristina Ciacci is without brakes. A few days ago, the singer’s daughter had asked Paoli to apologize for the gesture of which he had become the protagonist on the final evening of San Remo Festival. However, it was useless because the apologies they never arrived.

In light of this, on the occasion of ainterview Released to “Fanpage,” Little Tony’s daughter indulged in a tough guy outburst:

I already know they will never come. I ask for public apologies, because the offense was public. We need an awareness, having the balls to say ‘I said bullshit, I was wrong, I apologize’. If you don’t have the balls to make a public apology, at least make it private. Find my number, call me and apologize.

On the stage of the Ariston Theater, Gino Paoli had released sensational statements on the private life of Little Tony, In detail, he had stated that his partner lo he was cheating:

He called my father a cuckold and my mother a no-good. A very ugly, out of place, out of context, inappropriate, indelicate and even ignorant offense, because it offends the memory of my dead parents, which they cannot replicate in any way. That my mother passed it all over, I’m sure it never did, knowing what she was like. Also, that in the 12 years my parents have been together, they may have cheated on each other, it’s likely but not in the way he said it. In any case, even if it were, it wasn’t up to Gino Paoli to say it, after my father’s death and on the Ariston stage.

In the light of episodes occurred, now Cristina Ciacci is considering whether to marry a lawsuit towards the artist. These were hers words: