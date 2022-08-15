Krasnodar.- A 20-month-old baby and another on the way are part of the family that Marina Balmasheva trained with Vladimir Shavyrin, whom she is 14 years old and raised as a stepmother since I was a child.

Their relationship began in secret while she she was married to Alexey, father of the young man who is currently 23 years old and expects his second child from a 37-year-old woman who watched him grow from his early years.

The woman claimed, according to The Mirrorthat she is not sorry from what many people say, to have destroyed a family. On the other hand, she said she was ashamed to generate internal problems between the biological parents of her now husband.

Another of the topics that his social networks with more than 620 thousand followers frequently comment on is that he should take more care of his physical appearance considering that his former stepson and now sentimental partner is 14 years younger. Still, according to her words, he met him that way and that’s how he must love her.

“There is one thing: he fell in love with me with all my scars, cellulite, excess skin and personality. And I don’t want to seem better than I am,” he assured.

For his part, the now father-in-law and grandfather said that the woman was responsible for seducing the young man when he was inexperienced without any partner before.

“She seduced my son… He hadn’t had a girlfriend before her. They weren’t shy about having sex while I was home. I would have forgiven their cheating, if it wasn’t because he’s my son,” he clarified.

Marina’s now ex-husband explained that the female had sexual relations with her stepson when they still lived together.

“She would run to my son’s bed from our room when I was sleeping… After that, she would come back and lay in bed with me like nothing happened.”