I could not believe it. Michelle Alexander was quite perplexed after the performance of two participants in the second gala of “The Great Star”, where she serves as a jury of the singing reality show hosted by Gisela Valcárcel.

This fact occurred during the presentation of the duo composed of Nicholas Strauss and Indira Orbegozo. The scriptwriter could not hide her surprise when she found out that none of the participants had ever danced cumbia in her life.

“ It seems very strange to me that in their life they have danced cumbia if it is the music of Peru. Who has not danced cumbia? ”, questioned the producer of “Luz de luna”.

But it did not stop there. Alexander admitted that. After seeing the videos of the rehearsals at La Academia, he believed that his presentation would be disastrous.

“ The truth is that I thought they were going to do atrocious. I thought that Nicolás was going to do worse than Indira; however, Nicolás, you surprised me because you put a punch to it. I thought you were not going to dance it well, “added the director.

What is the “big star”?

Gisela Valcarcel returned to the small screen on August 6 with a renewed format that seeks to find great talents, pursuing the long-awaited internationalization.

The new program of the popular ‘Señito’ has 12 participants who will compete week by week with the aim of reaching the grand finale and winning the trophy. During the competition, each of them will be guided by the singers Michelle Soifer, Susan Ochoa, Ruby Palomino Y yahaira plasencia.