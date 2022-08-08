Finally, “365 days 3″, also known as “365 more days”, announced its arrival on Netflix in August. With fans counting down the days to see the plot, the question that remains to be clarified is what happened to Laura and if she was finally able to survive. Before launch, Netflix has shared some new images.

In the dramatic finale of “365 days: that day”, Laura was seen as the main victim, as she was shot by Massimo’s ex-partner, Anna. Now, we can already say that he did survive.

Trailer for “365 more days”

What will happen in “365 more days”?

Netflix has already confirmed that “365 days 3″ will be based on the third book in the Blanka Lipińska saga, so if streaming doesn’t change anything, we may know how the chaotic and criticized destiny of Massimo, Laura and Nacho was. .

The synopsis reads: “Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues and jealousy, while a tenacious Nacho works to tear them apart.”

“365 days” is one of the most talked about sagas on Netflix. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

Release date of “365 more days”