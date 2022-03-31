disney-plus premiered the first chapter of “Moon Knight”, the series that introduces the antihero Marc Spectera mercenary who is presumed dead and thanks to the Egyptian god of the moon Khonshu acquires powers at the same time as a severe dissociative personality disorder that ends up altering his life.

Experience with Marvel and Disney

It’s not with “Moon Knight” the first time that oscar isaac participates in a Marvel and Disney project. He was the villain Apocalypse in “X-Men: Apocalypse”, he gave his voice to Miguel O’Hara also known as Spider-man 2099 in “Spider-man: a new universe” and as for Disney, he was part of the new Star Wars trilogy in the role of the daredevil pilot “Poe Dameron”.

Great commitment always

The actor always shows great commitment to the projects he is a part of, and “Moon Knight” was no exception. . Oscar shared a video showing the physical preparation he underwent to embody the character. In the video he shared from Mad Gene Media, the production company he founded a few years ago, he shows how he trains in martial arts.

Isaac trained in different martial arts and the use of elements that are essential for his character in “Moon Knight”, and thus developed an agility typical of a feline in action, so he also had time to learn complex choreographies that fans of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel will enjoy.

How many chapters will Moon Knight have?

the series of Disney+ consists of six episodes, lasting 40 to 50 minutes each. Here are the tentative broadcast dates for each of the episodes:

Episode 1 – March 30, 2022 (already released)

Episode 2 – April 6, 2022

Episode 3 – April 13, 2022

Episode 4 – April 20, 2022

Episode 5 – April 27, 2022

Episode 6 – May 4, 2022

