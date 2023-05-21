Little rain, but strong heat, the weather for Veracruz, central and southern Mexico for this Sunday

2 men with WEAPONS and altered motorcycle arrested in Chihuahua

From luxury to abandonment! This is what the house of Eduardo Arrellano Félix de Tijuana looks like (VIDEO)

Men are sentenced, one for SEXUAL ABUSE and another for EXTORTION, in Ciudad Victoria

Mexico City.- migrants originating from Brazil, Chile, Honduras and Haiti, who mostlyremained in Giordano Bruno Squarelocated in the Juárez neighborhood of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, in CDMX, were attended by the National Institute of Migration (IMM)

Is about 323 people from various family nuclei voluntarily requested their transfer to a shelter of the System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family in Huixtla, Chiapas, where they hope the process of resolving their immigration procedures can be expedited.

Those who received notification from the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar) were immediately assisted at INM offices in CDMX and the State of Mexico.

