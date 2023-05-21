Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences: an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred near the Kuril Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit the Kuril Islands. This was reported in the island branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, reports RIA News.

According to the service, the earthquake was recorded at 12:39 Moscow time (20:39 local time). The epicenter was at sea, 39 kilometers from Shikotan Island. “The earthquake source was located at a depth of 41 kilometers,” said Elena Semenova, head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismic station.

According to her, the inhabitants of the islands of Shikotan and Kunashir felt the tremors. Their strength reached four points. There are no reports of damage or casualties at this time.

In early May, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 occurred in the waters of Lake Baikal. The tremors were felt on the territory of the Kabansky, Pribaikalsky, Ivolginsky, Selenginsky, Tarbagataisky and Zaigraevsky regions of Buryatia, as well as in Ulan-Ude.