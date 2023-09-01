Friday, September 1, 2023, 00:55



| Updated 09:02 a.m.

The City of the Sun will become the capital of classic vehicles next Saturday, September 9, with the celebration of the IX Concentration of Classic Vehicles in Lorca and the II AutoRetro Show. Framed in the program of the Small Fair, the day will be uninterrupted, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and admission will be free for all visitors without a vehicle, while for car or motorcycle owners. The entrance will cost 10 euros.

The events, organized by the Association of Classic Vehicles of Lorca in collaboration with the Lorca City Council, will be held in Ifelor, which will house a ‘photocall’ area, a beach bar throughout the day, various exhibitions of unique vehicles, private collections, stands for collectors and miniatures and for sale. In addition, it will have the assistance of clubs, such as the legendary Derbi brand. Sources from the organizing committee indicate that they expect the attendance of nearly three hundred classic vehicles –with an age of more than 25 years– to these activities, already consolidated on the regional and even national scene.

Among the scheduled events, the trophies ceremony stands out, in which awards will be distributed as diverse as the largest club, the car with the largest displacement, the oldest motorcycle or the vehicle with the most disaster. Mari Huertas García, Councilor for Celebrations in the City of Lorca, during the presentation ceremony encouraged all classic motor lovers to enjoy the day, and Lorca residents in general to discover this exciting world.