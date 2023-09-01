As evidenced by Nintendo Everything, one screenshots (and a rough translation) on Nintendo’s Japanese website suggests that players will be able to mute the flowers in a particular menu. It seems that it will also be possible to change the language here.

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder there will be talking flowers in each course, that they will indulge in various types of funny comments and spice up the whole gaming experience. If you don’t like the idea, though, it looks like you can silence them .

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, who doesn’t love talking flowers?

The Super Mario Bros. Wonder menu shows the item dedicated to flowers, you can see the icon

Nintendo of course suggests players to keep the audio turned on talking flowers, as they are a design element of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but we assume that there will be situations where some players prefer to silence them.

In addition to those who simply don’t like the sounds the flowers make, there will also be players who want to go through each level over and over again to complete it 100%. In that case it might be boring to hear the flowers again and again.

It could also be a useful option for those who want to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder with a sound setting more similar to the classic games of the saga.

