The court in Zwolle imposed a prison sentence of thirty years on Veysel Ü on Monday. for shooting two brothers to death in a McDonald's in Zwolle in 2022. The court considers a double murder proven and agrees with the Public Prosecution Service, which had also demanded thirty years.

The then 34-year-old Ü. had agreed with the brothers in the McDonald's in Zwolle to discuss a conflict surrounding an investment involving hundreds of thousands of euros. YOU. had a debt owed to the victims, who increased the pressure to pay. During that conversation, “something snapped” in Ü., according to the defense, and he shot both brothers (57 and 62 years old) dead, in front of many children present in the restaurant.

One of the witnesses, a soldier, thought that Ü. was a remarkably good shooter: every one of his eleven shots was on target. The brothers died on the spot. The convict then fled the McDonald's and threw away the gun and his phone. That evening he voluntarily reported himself to the police.

No immediate threat

YOU. said he carried the gun because he felt threatened, but according to the court there was no direct threat during the conversation in the McDonald's. He had “sufficient time to consider whether he was going to use the weapon,” the presiding judge said. “The fact that he took a ready-to-shoot weapon with him means that he at least considered using this weapon.”

