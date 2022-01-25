Dubai (Etihad)

The second day of the Bentley Emirates Polo Silver Cup witnessed the continuation of the series of excitement, as it included two matches, the first between the Bangash team and the “AM” team led by Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum and ended with “AM” winning by 10 goals against 6 and a half goals, and the second match between the team Zinedine Zidane and Clinova Skoun, and Zinedine Zidane’s team won 8-6.

The preliminary round matches conclude on Friday with a meeting between the Emirates team led by Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Al Habtoor team led by Mohammed Al Habtoor.

As for the details of the first match between “AM” and “Bengash”, it started with a surprise goal scored by Pablo, player of “AM”, and Bangash responded to Benjamin Panelo’s goal, so that the first half ended with the lead of the Bangash team with half a goal, and in the second half “AM” scored 3 goals to raise its score to 4 Goals, and on the other hand, the Bangash team managed to score two goals, and in the third half the same scenario is repeated, but this time in favor of the Benjash team, which adds another beautiful triple to its balance through the brilliant Benjamin Orkezi, who scored 9 goals in this match, to achieve progress and the difference for his team, but the Shiha team Alya He succeeded in reducing the difference to half a joule, after scoring his fifth and sixth goals.

The fourth half witnessed a clear superiority of the “AM” team, scoring 3 goals, and the half ended with a score of 9 goals against six and a half.