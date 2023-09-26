Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, revealed that the contribution of the tourism and aviation sectors to the UAE’s gross domestic product amounts to 30%, as the tourism sector in the UAE is achieving continuous growth and is distinguished by the presence of all the necessary elements to support the growth of this sector.

During a key dialogue session on the second day of the Future of Hospitality Summit held in Abu Dhabi, he pointed out the importance of the tourism sector’s contribution to the national economy, as 60% of the UAE’s domestic product is distributed among the oil, gas, tourism and aviation sectors.

He said that 70% of the total tourists in the country are from outside the country, and 30% is the share of domestic tourism.

He stressed the importance of local and integrated tourism among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as there is integration in tourism strategies between the Gulf countries to lead the future of the tourism sector.

For his part, Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Group, stressed, “The hospitality sector in the Middle East and Africa region continues to expand and record amazing growth rates, as the Business Travel Index report indicated that the business tourism sector in the Middle East and Africa region in 2022 has returned to 86%.” From its levels in 2019.

He said, “The Middle East and North Africa region is witnessing rapid growth in the amusement park sector, as forecasts by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions indicate that visitor spending will reach 609 million US dollars this year within the sector in the UAE, raising this number from 266 million US dollars.” Four years ago”.

Regarding Yas Island, Al Zaabi said, “Yas Island has witnessed comprehensive development processes over the past 15 years, as Miral on Yas Island has presented many world-class destinations and award-winning entertainment cities, in addition to a wide portfolio of hospitality and leisure offerings, confirming its ability to provide an integrated destination.” It offers its guests many unique and unforgettable experiences.”

Al Zaabi stressed, “Combining entertainment cities and hotels in one destination has achieved great success, as this summer witnessed distinguished levels of performance that exceed previous years in terms of visitor interaction and hotel occupancy rates.”

Regarding the data for the 2023 summer season, Al Zaabi said, “Yas Island witnessed an 85% increase in visits to award-winning theme parks compared to last year.”

The “Future Hospitality Summit,” hosted by Abu Dhabi under the slogan “Focus on Investment,” during the period between 25 and 27 September, highlights investment trends in the hospitality sector and the opportunities that abound in the tourism sector in the region, as the summit will feature the participation of more than 100 speakers from Pioneers, entrepreneurs and leaders of the global hospitality and travel industry who will discuss the key factors shaping the future of the industry.